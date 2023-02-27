Cowboys Plan To Sign Dak Prescott To Extension

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones confirmed that they plan to sign QB Dak Prescott to an extension.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Jones said, via ESPN.com.

There has been a lot of talk about a new deal for Prescott this offseason, and it’s clear that the organization is behind him for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones said. “…Because we know him. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”

The Cowboys are making a notable change on offense this year now that Kellen Moore has departed for the Chargers and Mike McCarthy is taking over play-calling duties.

“Obviously he’s the head coach of this football team, and he made a compelling argument that making him the playcaller was going to help us,” Jones said. “I mean that’s part of the coaching, be one click better. He feels good about it. He’s had a lot of success as a playcaller. And he’s observed for three years. I think he’s been a super leader in that aspect in terms of having the respect for Kellen and the offensive group working with Dak, that that was the better way of doing it. I think he believes now, although they believe in a lot of things the same, there’s that 15-20% that they don’t. And I think that Mike just thinks that they’ll do more with the way he wants to do it [and] that we’ll be a better offensive football team.”

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2022, Prescott appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown.

