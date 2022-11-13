Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Inactive For Week 10

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott remains inactive for Week 10 against the Packers, as the team will remain cautious with his knee injury.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Elliott has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 443 yards on 109 carries (4.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Zeke as it becomes available.