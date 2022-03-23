Cowboys Re-Sign DL Carlos Watkins

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are signing DL Carlos Watkins.

He signed with the Cowboys last season and was a decent role player for them in 2021.

Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Watkins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and one pass defended.