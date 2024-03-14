Cowboys Re-Signing CB Jourdan Lewis To One-Year Deal

According to Ari Meirov, the Cowboys are re-signing CB Jourdan Lewis to a one-year fully guaranteed contract on Thursday.

Lewis, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

He made a base salary of $4.5 million in the final year of his contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Lewis appeared in 16 games and recorded 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and five pass defenses.