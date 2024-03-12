Cowboys Re-Signing LS Trent Sieg

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cowboys are re-signing LS Trent Sieg to a new contract.

Sieg, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Ravens before being waived at the start of the regular season.

The Raiders signed Sieg to the team exclusive rights contracts for the past few seasons before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after Las Vegas released him in 2023.

In 2023, Sieg appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles on special teams.