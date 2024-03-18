Cowboys Re-Signing RB Rico Dowdle

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing RB Rico Dowdle to an undisclosed contract, according to his agency.

Dowdle, 25, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 before catching on with the Cowboys and making the 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

The Cowboys re-signed Dowdle to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Dowdle appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 361 yards on 89 carries to go along with 17 receptions for 144 yards receiving and four touchdowns.