Cowboys Re-Signing WR Tyron Johnson To Practice Squad

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are expected to re-sign WR Tyron Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.

The Texans brought Johnson back but eventually waived him once again. He later joined the Bengals before the 49ers signed him to a contract a few months ago. San Francisco waived him after the draft.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.