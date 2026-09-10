Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys received trade calls for G T.J. Bass during the offseason and at roster cutdowns, but Dallas told teams he was off limits.

Bass is set to step into a starter role for the short term with Tyler Smith on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Bass, 27, started out at Butler Junior College before transferring to Oregon. He signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and made the team each of his first three seasons.

Dallas used a second-round tender on Bass this offseason and he signed the tender to keep him on the team on a one-year, $5,767,000 deal.

In 2025, Bass appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and made five starts at guard.