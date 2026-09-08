NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Tyler Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders T Samuel Cosmi says he is excited about the team’s offensive line group despite the unit dealing with several injuries before the season has even started.

“I’m excited about what we got,” Cosmi told the team website. “We can prove everybody wrong, I don’t really care about everyone else, to be honest with you. I care about the guys in that room and our ability and what we can do.”

Cowboys

ESPN’s Todd Archer gave the following insight on Cowboys G Tyler Smith going on injured reserve suddenly with a thumb injury: “Late in Oxnard, he experienced issues with his thumb. Upon returning to Frisco, the Cowboys had 2 padded practices and attempted to see if they could devise something that would allow him to play. When it didn’t work out, surgery became the best option. Even if he had surgery upon return from Oxnard, he was likely going to miss the first four games anyway because they would have needed a roster spot. Is any of it ideal? No but surgery is always last option in these situations, not the first.”

going on injured reserve suddenly with a thumb injury: “Late in Oxnard, he experienced issues with his thumb. Upon returning to Frisco, the Cowboys had 2 padded practices and attempted to see if they could devise something that would allow him to play. When it didn’t work out, surgery became the best option. Even if he had surgery upon return from Oxnard, he was likely going to miss the first four games anyway because they would have needed a roster spot. Is any of it ideal? No but surgery is always last option in these situations, not the first.” Cowboys QB Joe Milton admitted he was shocked after being let go during roster cutdowns but decided to return to the practice squad to continue development with people he trusts: “It’s life, man. You’ve got to be able to live with it and roll with it and be able to deliver blows back whenever it’s time.” (Archer)

admitted he was shocked after being let go during roster cutdowns but decided to return to the practice squad to continue development with people he trusts: “It’s life, man. You’ve got to be able to live with it and roll with it and be able to deliver blows back whenever it’s time.” (Archer) Milton was asked if anything changes for him now: “Nah, I’m still the best quarterback in my eyes. So it is what it is. It’s just something you gotta live with, take it to the chin.” (Archer)

Dallas owner Jerry Jones isn’t concerned about only having five picks in the 2027 draft, as he’s focused on this year’s group and willing to trade more picks to upgrade the team. (Jon Machota)

isn’t concerned about only having five picks in the 2027 draft, as he’s focused on this year’s group and willing to trade more picks to upgrade the team. (Jon Machota) Jones said the Cowboys are “in play” to make a move, which Machota feels would be on defense.

He also commented on the recent contract restructures: “That does show that we have really serious room to make a trade if we wanted to right now.” (Machota)

Jones also talked about WR George Pickens going into a year on the franchise tag: “I’m excited what he has to do with us this year and in coming years, and I emphasize that, in coming years.” (Machota)

Giants

After going through a significant knee injury early in his career, Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. sees a lot of himself in WR Malik Nabers. Beckham outlined how he’s used his experience to help Nabers, which is something he wishes he’d had in his younger days.

“It’s been great. Like you said, I see a lot of myself in him,” Beckham said, via Sunday Night Football on NBC. “And he’s worked hard in his rehab and coming back. It’s not easy. I’ve just been kind of expressing to him what I went through. Never telling him what he should or shouldn’t do, but just be able to give him the wisdom that I wish when I was a younger guy, like I had somebody around to give me.”

On ESPN’s Get Up, Dan Graziano said the Giants’ staff has been pleasantly surprised with Nabers, as they thought he was further along than expected in his recovery from an ACL injury: “It sounds like [Malik Nabers is going to be good to go for Sunday Night.”