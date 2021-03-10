Cowboys Released FB Jamize Olawale

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that they’ve released FB Jamize Olawale.

Olawale decided to opt-out of the 2020 season last year.

Olawale, 31, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in 2012. He lasted less than a year in Dallas before the Raiders signed him off of their practice squad.

Olawale signed a three-year contract extension with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick. Olawale was in the final year of his four-year, $6.66 million contract and when he re-signed with Dallas.

The Cowboys picked up Olawale’s 2020 option last year.

In 2019, Olawale appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys. He was targeted twice but did not record an offensive snap. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 119 snaps for the Cowboys.