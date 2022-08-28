Cowboys Releasing QB Ben DiNucci

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are releasing QB Ben DiNucci ahead of the upcoming cuts deadline.

This leaves Cooper Rush and Will Grier competing for the backup job to Dak Prescott.

DiNucci, 25, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.