Cowboys Releasing TE Peyton Hendershot

Per Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are releasing TE Peyton Hendershot as they begin their roster cutdown.

Hendershot, 25, went undrafted out of Indiana back in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He made the 53-man roster in 2022 but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was limited to just eight games in 2023.

In 2023, Hendershot appeared in eight games for Dallas and caught four passes for 38 yards in one start.

