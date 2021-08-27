Cowboys Restructure RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s Contract, Free Up $6.88M Of Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Cowboys restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s contract in recent days.

Dallas specifically converted $8.6 million of Elliott’s $9.6 million base salary to a signing bonus, which in turn created $6.88 million in cap space for the Cowboys.

Elliott, 26, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 979 yards on 244 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 52 receptions for 338 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.