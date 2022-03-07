Cowboys Restructuring QB Dak Prescott’s Contract

According to Mike Florio, the Cowboys are in the process of restructuring QB Dak Prescott‘s contract.

Dallas needs to create a fair amount of cap space for a host of pending free agents this offseason and can create a large chunk by reworking Prescott’s deal.

According to Over The Cap, a simple restructure of Prescott’s $20 million base salary would create $15.1 million in space in 2022.

Prescott, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.