Cowboys Restructuring WR CeeDee Lamb’s Deal For $20M In Cap Savings

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are restructuring WR CeeDee Lamb‘s contract to create $20 million in cap savings.

The Cowboys will be up to around $23.5 million in cap space after the Lamb restructure.

Per Over The Cap, Dallas is converting $25 million of Lamb’s 2025 salary into a signing bonus to lower his 2025 cap number while increasing his cap number by $5 million each year from 2026-2029.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal at the start of this season.

In 2024, Lamb appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 101 passes on 152 targets for 1,159 yards receiving and six touchdowns.