Cowboys Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts, according to Todd Archer.

The full list includes:

Wheat, 23, was a three-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior.

Wheat began his college career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Miss.)

before transferring to Mississippi State in 2020.

During his college career at Miss. State, Wheat appeared in 34 games and made 33 starts. In total, he recorded 129 tackles, 18.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.