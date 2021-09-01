Cowboys Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- QB Ben DiNucci
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- FB Nick Ralston
- WR Brandon Smith
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- OL Braylon Jones
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- DL Justin Hamilton
- DL Austin Faoliu
- CB Deante Burton
- CB Kyron Brown
- S Darian Thompson
- S Tyler Coyle
DiNucci, 24, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.
DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived on Tuesday.
In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!