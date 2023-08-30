Cowboys Sign 14 To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced 14 practice squad signings on Wednesday.

The @dallascowboys signed the following players to the practice squad on Wednesday: T Earl Bostick

CB Josh Butler

WR Jalen Cropper

RB Malik Davis

TE Princeton Fant

CB C.J. Goodwin

C Brock Hoffman

LB Malik Jefferson

DE Durrell Johnson

WR Tyron Johnson

TE Sean McKeon (1/2) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 30, 2023

Davis, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster a few times before eventually sticking in October.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 161 yards and one touchdown, adding six receptions on seven targets for 63 yards.