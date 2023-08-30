Cowboys Sign 14 To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced 14 practice squad signings on Wednesday. 

The full list includes: 

  1. T Earl Bostick
  2. CB Josh Butler
  3. WR Jalen Cropper
  4. RB Malik Davis
  5. TE Princeton Fant
  6. CB C.J. Goodwin
  7. C Brock Hoffman
  8. LB Malik Jefferson
  9. DE Durrell Johnson
  10. WR Tyron Johnson
  11. TE Sean McKeon
  12. DB Sheldrick Redwine
  13. T Alex Taylor-Prioleau
  14. DE Tyrus Wheat
     

Davis, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

Davis bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster a few times before eventually sticking in October. 

In 2022, Davis appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 161 yards and one touchdown, adding six receptions on seven targets for 63 yards. 

