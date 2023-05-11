Cowboys Sign Entire 2023 Draft Class

The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed their entire rookie draft class to four-year contracts, according to Todd Archer.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Mazi Smith DT Signed 2 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE Signed 3 90 DeMarvion Overshown LB Signed 4 129 Viliami Fehoko DE Signed 5 169 Asim Richards OT Signed 6 178 Eric Scott Jr CB Signed 6 212 Deuce Vaughn RB Signed 7 244 Jalen Brooks WR Signed

Smith, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

Lance Zierlein compared him to former Chiefs DT Dontari Poe.

The No. 26 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,323,932 contract that includes a $7,417,405 signing bonus and will carry a $2,604,351 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

Overshown, 22, was the Defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $980,005 in 2023.

In five seasons with the Longhorns, Overshown appeared in 39 games and recorded 249 tackles, nine sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 17 passes defended.