Cowboys Sign LT Jason Peters To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal with OT Jason Peters.

The veteran will start the season on Dallas’ practice squad but he can still be elevated for three games to the active roster. The two sides had been working on a deal over the weekend after Peters took a visit to Dallas.

To make room, Dallas released DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad.

Peters, 40, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 15 games for the Bears, starting each. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 21 overall tackle out of 83 qualifying players.