Cowboys Sign RB Malik Davis To Futures Deal

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed RB Malik Davis to a futures contract on Thursday for the 2025 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis has been on and off of the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years.

For his career, Davis has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 161 yards on 38 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.