Cowboys Sign Second-Round DE Marshawn Kneeland, Wrap Up Draft Class 

The Dallas Cowboys signed second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland to a rookie contract, the team announced.

Dallas has now signed its entire 2024 draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Tyler Guyton OT Signed 2 Marshawn Kneeland DE Signed 3 Cooper Beebe OG Signed 3 Marist Liufau LB Signed 5 Caelen Carson CB Signed 6 Ryan Flournoy WR Signed 7 Nathan Thomas OT Signed 7 Justin Rogers DT Signed

Kneeland, 22, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2023.

The No. 56 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,832,646 contract that includes a $1,789,196 signing bonus and will carry a $1,242,299 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Kneeland appeared in 38 games and recorded 149 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.