Cowboys Sign Second-Round DE Sam Williams, Third-Round WR Jalen Tolbert

The Dallas Cowboys have signed second-round DE Sam Williams and third-round WR Jalen Tolbert to four-year contracts.

This leaves just one player from the Cowboys’ 2022 class still unsigned:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Tyler Smith OT Signed 2 Sam Williams DE Signed 3 Jalen Tolbert WR Signed 4 Jake Ferguson TE 5 Matt Waletzko OT Signed 5 DaRon Bland CB Signed 5 Damone Clark LB Signed 5 John Ridgeway DT Signed 6 Devin Harper LB Signed

Williams, 23, was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC in 2021. He also led Ole Miss in sacks from 2019 to 2021. Williams originally received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss after two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Cowboys used the No. 56 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He committed to Ole Miss but was suspended from the team in 2020 after being arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery. The chargers were later dropped and he rejoined the program.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,224,239 contract that includes a $1,706,720 signing bonus.

During his three years at Ole Miss, Williams recorded 134 tackles, 22.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one interception.