Cowboys Sign Second-Round TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed No. 58 overall pick TE Luke Schoonmaker to a rookie contract, according to his agent.
Congratulations to client TE @LukeSchoonmaker on agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @dallascowboys 🤠
— JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 11, 2023
Schoonmaker, 24, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Bills TE Dawson Knox.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,266,686 rookie contract that includes a $1,557,590 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,139,397 in 2023.
During his four years at Michigan, Schoonmaker appeared in 23 games and caught 54 passes for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.
