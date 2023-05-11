Cowboys Sign Second-Round TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed No. 58 overall pick TE Luke Schoonmaker to a rookie contract, according to his agent.

Congratulations to client TE @LukeSchoonmaker on agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @dallascowboys 🤠 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 11, 2023

Schoonmaker, 24, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Bills TE Dawson Knox.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,266,686 rookie contract that includes a $1,557,590 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,139,397 in 2023.

During his four years at Michigan, Schoonmaker appeared in 23 games and caught 54 passes for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.