Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Contracts

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed three more players to futures contracts including WR Antonio Callaway, WR Dennis Houston, and OT Alex Taylor.

Here is a full list of players signed to futures deals by Dallas so far:

WR Dontario Drummond

C Brock Hoffman

C Alec Lindstrom

DB Sheldrick Redwine

S Juanyeh Thomas

S Tyler Coyle

WR Antonio Callaway

WR Dennis Houston

OT Alex Taylor

Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs before signing on with the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.