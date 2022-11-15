Cowboys Sign WR Antonio Callaway To PS, Make Three Other Moves

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys signed WR Antonio Callaway and C Brock Hoffman to the practice squad on Tuesday, placed C Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad’s injured reserve, and released DE Mika Tafua in a corresponding move.
Dallas brought Callaway in for a workout last week.
The Cowboys’ practice squad now includes:
- C Alec Lindstrom (Injured)
- WR Dontario Drummond
- RT Aviante Collins
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- LB Malik Jefferson
- S Tyler Coyle
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- RB Qadree Ollison
- WR Brandon Smith
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Dennis Houston
- TE Seth Green
- DB Kendall Sheffield
- OT George Moore
- OT Alex Taylor
- WR Antonio Callaway
- C Brock Hoffman
Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.
The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.
Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs last year.
In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!