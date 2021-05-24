Cowboys Sign WR Johnnie Dixon

The Cowboys have signed WR Johnnie Dixon to a contract, according to Dixon’s agent Jason Bernstein.
Congrats to @YoungKing_JD5 Johnnie Dixon on signing with the #DallasCowboys!! pic.twitter.com/cE6rihJJJa
— Jason Bernstein (@Clarity_JB) May 24, 2021
He had a recent tryout with Dallas which appears to have gone well.
Dixon, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft. After the Texans waived him before the 2019 season, Dixon signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad, and later a futures contract.
The Cardinals waived Dixon in September of 2020 with an injury designation. Dixon tried out for the Browns earlier this month.
Dixon has yet to appear in an NFL game.
