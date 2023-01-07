Cowboys Make Four Moves, Sign CB Xavier Rhodes To Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cowboys are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad after he was waived by the Bills.

The team is also signing OL Dakoda Shepley to their active roster and elevating OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle.

Rhodes, 32, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

The Bills signed him to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2022, Rhodes appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded four tackles.