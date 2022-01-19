Cowboys Signing DT Austin Faoliu To Futures Deal

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have signed DT Austin Faoliu to a futures/reserve contract.
Faoliu, 23, went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft before catching on with the Cowboys.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being added to the practice squad the following day.
In 2021, Faoliu appeared in one game for the Cowboys, recording four total tackles.
