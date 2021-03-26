Cowboys Signing S Damontae Kazee To One-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing S Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract after his recent visit with the team.

Kazee has obvious ties to Cowboys new DC Dan Quinn from their time together in Atlanta.

The Lions actually hosted Kazee for a visit this week, but it looks like the Cowboys proved to be his best option in the end.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions this offseason before deciding to sign with Dallas.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions, and a forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.