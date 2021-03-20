Cowboys Signing S Keanu Neal To One-Year, $5M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are signing former Falcons S Keanu Neal to a one-year, $5 million contract on Saturday.

A report from Friday said that Neal was deciding between the Cowboys and Jets and it looks like Dallas managed to close the deal.

Neal is reunited with former Falcons HC Dan Quinn, who is the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator.

Other teams linked to Neal included the Lions, Vikings, Colts and Panthers.

Neal, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Neal appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 100 tackles, one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.

