Cowboys Signing UFL OL Chris Glaser

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing OL Chris Glaser to a contract.

He’s coming off the spring season in the United Football League with the Columbus Aviators.

Glaser, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 draft. He was let go in August and signed on the Jets practice squad for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Dallas signed Glaser in October after New York released him but the Jets signed him to the active roster shortly after. He was let go after camp again in 2024 and caught on with the Bears practice squad, bouncing on and off the roster.

Chicago brought Glaser back on a futures deal for the 2025 season but he was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Glaser has appeared in eight games, five with the Jets and three with the Bears.