Cowboys Still Pushing To Extend Dak Prescott Before Kickoff Today

Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are still in contact with QB Dak Prescott‘s agent today in an effort to get a long-term deal done before kickoff.

Ralph Vacchiano has also heard the two sides are trying to beat the buzzer with a deal.

There have been conflicting reports this week about Prescott’s negotiations, both including what the two sides are stuck on and how likely the chances of a deal before Week 1 begins are.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and has massive leverage once again over Dallas. Prescott has a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause.

That means Prescott has a path to unrestricted free agency if he wants to take it, and it means his camp has the leverage to push Dallas for a major, market-setting extension well above the current high-water mark of $55 million per year.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

He’s entering the final year of that contract and set to make a base salary of $29 million in 2024. Prescott will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

