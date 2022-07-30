Cowboys Tried Out EDGE Takk McKinley

The Dallas Cowboys tried out free agent pass rusher Takk McKinley on Saturday, according to Field Yates.

McKinley was a first-round pick of the Falcons under Dan Quinn, who is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

This is the first reported interest in McKinley since free agency opened in March.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

