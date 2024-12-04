Cowboys Tried Out Four DBs Including Xavien Howard

According to Field Yates, the Cowboys tried out four defensive backs including CB Xavien Howard.

The list also included CB Troy Pride, CB Dee Delaney and S Joshuah Bledsoe. Pride and Delaney were signed to the practice squad today, so it seems like Dallas is passing on signing Howard.

He had a workout with the Bengals a few weeks ago as well. They were also unable to come to terms on a deal.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason.

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.