Cowboys Trying Out Illinois State QB Brady Davis

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing Illinois State QB Brady Davis for a tryout during their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to his agency.

Davis, 24, began his college career at Memphis before transferring to Illinois State for the 2018 season. He suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and the team’s 2020 season was canceled.

During his career, Davis appeared in 22 games, making 21 starts and completing 54.2 percent of his passes for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns over the course of four seasons.