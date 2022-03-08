Cowboys Using Franchise Tag On TE Dalton Schultz

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are using the franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz.

The two sides now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, otherwise, Schultz will have to play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

We will have more news on Schultz and the Cowboys as it becomes available.