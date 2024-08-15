Cowboys Waive DT Carl Davis

The Dallas Cowboys waived DT Carl Davis, per the transaction wire.

Davis, 32, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Davis had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad before joining the Cowboys last November. He re-signed with Dallas this past offseason on a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

In 2023, Davis appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.