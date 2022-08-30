Cowboys Cutting QBs Cooper Rush & Will Grier

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are waiving QB Will Grier on Tuesday.

He had been competing with Cooper Rush for the backup quarterback job but is still a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Rush is also being released, per Todd Archer, however as a veteran he doesn’t have to pass through waivers and Archer makes it sound like he’ll be re-signed shortly.

Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.