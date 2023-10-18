The Dallas Cowboys worked out eight players on Wednesday including OL Adam Pankey, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

G Chris Glaser WR E.J. Jenkins LB Buddy Johnson OL Adam Pankey TE Eric Saubert OL Lachavious Simmons LB Davion Taylor OL Badara Traore

Pankey, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in 2017. He was waived by Green Bay coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

Pankey was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a couple of years, aside from a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, before being claimed off waivers by the Dolphins late in 2019.

The Dolphins re-signed Pankey to a one-year deal after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 but he was released coming out of camp and returned to the practice squad. Miami signed him to a futures deal for 2022 but cut him again before the regular season.

From there, the Jets added to their practice squad back in September.

For his career, Pankey has appeared in nine games and made one start for the Dolphins in 2019.