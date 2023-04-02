Cowboys Worked Out Veteran FB Tory Carter

Per Bobby Belt, the Cowboys had free agent FB Tory Carter included in their workout for local draft prospects on Friday.

Carter, 24, went undrafted out of LSU back in 2021 before catching on with the Titans. He was waived during the team’s final roster cuts but later re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Carter was eventually elevated to the team’s active roster but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 14.

In 2022, Carter appeared in nine games for the Titans and made three starts at fullback, recording no statistics.