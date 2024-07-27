Cowboys Working Out QB Reid Sinnett

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys are working out free agent QB Reid Sinnett today.

Sinnett, 27, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later.

The Dolphins signed Sinnett to their practice squad after a week and was eventually promoted back in November 2020. Miami re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season only to release him coming out of the preseason. He bounced on and off of their roster before being claimed by the Eagles. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Sinnett was a member of the Dolphins’ practice squad during the 2022 season. He signed with the Bengals in July but was among their final roster cuts. He was signed to the team’s practice squad before being released in October of 2023.

During his four-year college career, Sinnett appeared in 45 games and recorded 275 completions on 423 pass attempts (65 percent) for 3,844 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, to go along with 93 rushing attempts for 268 yards (2.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.