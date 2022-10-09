Dak Prescott A Longshot To Play Week 6

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott would need to make significant strides in his rehab to be able to play in Week 6 against the Eagles.

The holdup for Prescott is regaining grip strength in his injured thumb to be able to throw effectively. Pelissero and Rapoport say Prescott has a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday to evaluate what he’ll be able to do in practice this week.

Prescott initially had a six to eight-week timeline after breaking his thumb and having surgery following Week 1.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.