Dak Prescott ‘Confident’ About Getting Extension Done With Cowboys

Dak Prescott told reporters at a Children’s Cancer Fund event on Monday that he’s “confident” in getting an extension done with the Cowboys this offseason.

“I’m definitely confident, obviously it helps the team and it’s important for the numbers. I’ve heard Jerry say that. This is a process, both sides understand that. Everything is great. It will happen,” Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins.

Prescott is set to count nearly $60 million toward the cap in 2024, so the expectation has been for a while now that the two parties would work to get a new contract in place that offers Dallas some salary cap relief.

Prescott holds a great deal of leverage at this point considering the very high cap figure and the fact that his current deal includes both no-trade and no-tag clauses.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid player at $55 million per year, so it will be interesting to see where Prescott comes in at, assuming the two sides are able to get a new contract in place.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.