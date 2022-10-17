Dak Prescott Expected To Be Cleared This Week

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said told reporters on Monday that they expect QB Dak Prescott (thumb) to be cleared today or tomorrow by the medical staff and officially return to practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy said that Cooper Rush has “put us in a good spot” but it’s been clear all along that Prescott was going to regain his starting job once healthy despite Rush winning multiple games for Dallas.

McCarthy did however decline to say for certain that Prescott would start against the Lions in Week 7.

Prescott initially had a six to eight-week timeline after breaking his thumb and having surgery following Week 1.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.