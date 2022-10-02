Dak Prescott Pushing To Play Week 5 Against Rams

According to Adam Schefter, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is pushing to return to the field in time to play in next week’s game against the Rams.

However, Schefter adds a more realistic return date could be in Week 6 against the Eagles, as the Cowboys want to make sure Prescott is as close to 100 percent healthy as possible.

It helps that backup QB Cooper Rush is 2-0 in his starts in relief of Prescott, per Schefter, and if he continues to play well it could give Dallas additional confidence to give Prescott time to heal.

Prescott initially had a six to eight-week timeline after breaking his thumb and having surgery following Week 1.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.