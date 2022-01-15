Dan Quinn ‘Candidate To Beat’ For Broncos’ HC Job?

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is likely to be the “candidate to beat” for the Broncos’ head-coaching job.

La Canfora mentions that Denver has competition for Quinn, as five other teams have requested interviews with him. However, the Broncos appear to be a great fit for Quinn and GM George Paton has reportedly done a lot of work on Quinn as a candidate.

One thing to watch for Denver and Quinn, according to La Canfora, is some of the young coaches the Broncos have been interviewed up to this point meeting with Quinn for staff roles should he end up securing the job.

The full list of candidates for the Broncos includes:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.