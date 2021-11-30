Daniel Jones Week-To-Week With Neck Strain, Mike Glennon Expected To Start In Week 13

Update:

According to Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jones is considered week-to-week due to a strained neck, and backup QB Mike Glennon is now expected to start Week 13.

Tom Pelissero reports that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a strained neck in last week’s game and his status for Week 13 against the Dolphins is considered To Be Determined.

New York signed QB Jake Fromm off of the Bills’ practice squad on Tuesday, so it looks like they are preparing their options in case Jones is unavailable.

Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that Jones will at least miss practice time this week ahead of Sunday’s game.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.