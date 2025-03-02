Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance & Jacoby Brissett Names To Watch For Colts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts are continuing to look for a veteran quarterback to pair with Anthony Richardson this year.

According to Fowler, some of the quarterbacks on their radar include Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Jacoby Brissett.

Fowler explains that this group consists of players who can both support Richardson and also have starting experience to push him.

For what it’s worth, Fowler says he’s heard Jones’ name linked to the Colts more than once this offseason.

As for Richardson, the Colts reportedly have not given up on him yet, but they’ve also stressed that there is going to be competition for him this year after a disappointing 2024 season.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August 2023 in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He made a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and counted for $5,310,714 against 2024’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 41 yards.

Brissett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Brissett appeared in eight games for the Patriots, making five starts and completing 59 percent of his passes for 826 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.