Daniel Jones Likely To Miss Multiple Weeks With Neck Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants QB Daniel Jones is expected to miss multiple weeks with his neck injury.

Rapoport adds Jones will have more tests done on Monday and will be considered week-to-week with what might be a ligament injury.

Mike Glennon is starting in Jones’ place in Week 13 and presumably would get the call for as long as Jones is out of action.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

